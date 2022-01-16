© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'So Far and Good' by John Straley

Published January 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
"So Far So Good" by John Straley

Author John Straley returns for an interview with Vick Mickunas.

John Straley returned to the show to talk about his latest novel in his series which features Cecil Younger, a private investigator in Alaska. In this one,"So Far and Good," poor Cecil isn't doing as much investigating as he might like. Tough to do that kind of work when a guy is serving a seven year term in prison for past indiscretions. Meanwhile, Blossom, Cecil's teenaged daughter, has gone all Nancy Drew and is doing her own investigations and this has Cecil quite concerned. As well he should be, Blossom gets herself into quite a fix in this one. Teenagers!

Tags

Book NookBooks
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas