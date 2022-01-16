Book Nook: 'So Far and Good' by John Straley

John Straley returned to the show to talk about his latest novel in his series which features Cecil Younger, a private investigator in Alaska. In this one,"So Far and Good," poor Cecil isn't doing as much investigating as he might like. Tough to do that kind of work when a guy is serving a seven year term in prison for past indiscretions. Meanwhile, Blossom, Cecil's teenaged daughter, has gone all Nancy Drew and is doing her own investigations and this has Cecil quite concerned. As well he should be, Blossom gets herself into quite a fix in this one. Teenagers!