'The Hapa Project' asked 'What are you?' Participants have new answers 25 years later

Updated June 3, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT

Meaning "half" in Hawaiian, the word "hapa" first entered the Hawaiian language in the early 1800s. Originally used to describe individuals of mixed Hawaiian and European ancestry, hapa has since grown to encompass those of mixed Asian descent, often someone who is half Asian or Pacific Islander and half white.

While not inherently derogatory, there is some debate around the appropriate use of the word outside of its original Hawaiian context.

That debate has captivated artist and photographer Kip Fulbeck for decades. As a hapa person himself — his mother is from China and his father is of English, Irish and Welsh descent — growing up half Chinese and half white was not easy for Fulbeck.

Raised in Covina, California, a city in the San Gabriel Valley region in Los Angeles County, Fulbeck told Morning Edition that he was considered "the white kid" at home and among his family, but known as "the Asian kid" at school. Checking boxes for his ethnicity as a child was a regular point of contention.

"I would check white sometimes. But then I was obviously not passing for white, and so I would check one, check the other. Sometimes there would [be] this other box that said 'Other, please explain,' and I would just write 'no.'" he said. "And it wasn't until, I think, 2000 where the U.S. Census actually allowed to check more than one box. So for 35 years of my life, I wasn't able to even legally do that."

It was this examination of his own identity that served as inspiration for creating "The Hapa Project."

"The Hapa Project" is a series of portraits of people who identify as multiracial. Each photo is accompanied by the subject's handwritten answer to a question about their identity. Fulbeck started the project in 2001 — with the original installation featuring photos from about 1,200 people. The creative concept for the project consists of him photographing people who identify as hapa in the same way — from the collarbone up and without any external identifiers like clothing, jewelry or glasses. After taking their photo, he then has them "handwrite a response to the question, 'What are you?," which he stresses he never censors what his participants write in their responses.

To honor the 25th anniversary of "The Hapa Project," Fulbeck brought the series back by revisiting around 150 original participants to see how their thoughts about being mixed race have changed over time.

/ Kip Fulbeck / Kip Fulbeck In some participants' "before" and "after" portraits, changes in self-perception can be perceived alongside changes in physical demeanor.

Alongside physical changes in the before and after photos, "you also see these changes in attitude as we sort of mature and grow and change as adults," Fulbeck said.

In one portrait, the person wrote for their original photo, "What am I? Shouldn't you be asking my name first?" In their revisited photo, they wrote, "Hey! I'm Christine. Nice to meet you, too."

When "The Hapa Project" first launched, it initially sparked a varied response. Some — particularly those who identified as multiracial — found the project to be a valuable affirmation of their identities and a challenge to racial stereotypes. Others, however, questioned the appropriation of the term "hapa" by those without a direct lineage to the Hawaiian context from which it originated.

For Fulbeck, the sheer exploration of the hapa identity is the entire point.

"I've had people say, 'hapa means this.' Or, 'no, hapa means this,'" he said. "To me, it's not our place to tell someone else who they are. You're the only person who gets to define who you are. You get to say that."

The reclamation and reinterpretations of the word hapa are present in a majority of "The Hapa Project" portraits, and Fulbeck thinks it represents an evolution of how people have come to feel about themselves and the way the world sees them.

"Identity is internal, but it's also this external way we relate to others. And I think as we become more comfortable in our own skin and our place in the world and where we fit in, that depends on where you're living, too," he said.

Nearly 10% of people in the United States are of mixed race, according to the latest census. That is a 275% increase from just a decade before, and is only expected to grow. The states with the largest multiracial populations in the country include California, Texas and New York.

As the number of people in the U.S. who intermarry gets larger and larger, Fulbeck's advice for parents raising hapa kids is a "million-dollar question."

"As a parent myself, I ask myself this all the time. People have asked, 'Do you talk to your kids about being hapa?' And I was like, 'I don't … because they're dealing with dad doing this all over the world. They don't want to hear about this.' My kids — they want to play Fortnite. They just want to be kids," he said. "So I always just tell parents, you just got to love your kids. Be open to them. When they want to explore it, then be willing to do it. But you can't sit there and force it."

While Fulbeck's advice for raising hapa kids isn't so definite, his opinion on the importance of defining yourself and determining your own identity is certain. "If you don't say who you are and define it correctly, other people are going to do it for you, and they're going to do it wrong," he said.

"The Hapa Project" relaunched on May 23 at the Museum of Us in San Diego and will make additional stops at the Museum of Chinese in America and Waseda University later this year.

The broadcast version of this story was edited by Ashley Westerman. The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2025 NPR