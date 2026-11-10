New Greene County Veterans Memorial underway in downtown Xenia

In downtown Xenia, the first phase of a new veterans memorial is underway.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, on the grassy area in front of the Greene County Courthouse in Xenia, Navy veteran Jim McMichael stood with his wife and with his daughter. In 1968, he served in Vietnam. The then 21-year-old was a Boatswain's Mate.

"This means a whole lot, men and women who served in the military from Greene County and their names will be remembered," McMichael said.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Efforts to fundraise and design the new Greene County Veterans Memorial has been going on since 2012. Grants and donations are being collected to cover the $450,000-$500,000 price tag of this project.

McMichael was surrounded by many other veterans and their families.

Since 2012, a small group has been working behind the scenes, fundraising for the almost $500,000 project.

U.S. Air Force Iraq veteran Tim Spradlin headed this initiative to honor all of the county’s veterans in all of the military branches.

"Greene County has four cities, six village, 12 townships and we have an 11% veteran population in Greene County," Spradlin said. "Nowhere is there a comprehensive monument to everyone who ever served in the military."

He served two tours in Iraq in 2002 and in 2007.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Three of five black, granite benches presented during the ground breaking of the new Greene County Veterans Memorial.

During the ground breaking ceremony, five black, granite benches were unveiled. Three represent veterans groups — the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Black Eagles. The other two honored Army veteran Charles Feaster and Air Force Communication Specialist Sgt. Roy Leavelle Sr.

Phase one of this project will install brick pavers around the large flag pole in front of the courthouse. Some will form a star around the main flag pole.

It will also feature six flags and six 8 foot granite structures, representing the military branches: U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Marines. On the backside of each structure will be history about the branch.

All veterans will be recognized including those who served stateside, overseas, during peace time and or during a war.

"I hope people don't forget what it costs to live in this country," Spradlin said. "We take so much for granted. Less than 2% of the population serves in the military. And if we don't have a military that stands strong, then we won't be who we are."

