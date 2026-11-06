© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classic Dayton diner listed as endangered now for sale

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:19 AM EST
A 1950s designed diner with a stainless steel exterior sits on an elevated concrete foundation bathed in bright afternoon sunshine under a deep blue sky.
Alex Jackson
/
@Dayton_Architecture
The Diner on St. Clair has been listed as Preservation Dayton's top endangered property. The 1955 structure is now being auctioned off and will be replaced by a Dayton Police station.

A Dayton landmark that was recently listed on an architectural endangered sites list is now for sale.

The Diner on St. Clair is posted by the city of Dayton on the Gov Deals auction website.

Preservation Dayton recently published its list of the top 10 most endangered properties in the city in an effort to raise awareness of the city's cultural and architectural history. The Diner on St. Clair tops that list this year.

The Diner on St. Clair made the 2026 list of the top ten most endangered properties in Dayton.
Kaitlin Schroeder
/
WYSO
The Diner on St. Clair made the 2026 list of the top ten most endangered properties in Dayton.

Preservation Dayton says the classic American diner with a stainless steel exterior began its life in 1955 as Bill's Diner located in Canton. It was moved to Downtown Dayton in 1988, according to the city, and was originally manufactured as a prefabricated roadside diner.

The city says a buyer will be required to use a licensed and insured transportation company to move it.

It now sits at 101 S. St. Clair St. The city of Dayton bought the diner and an adjoining property in 2025 for a planned Dayton Police Department Central District Station.

The auction ends on Nov. 30.
Tags
Local & Statewide News City of DaytonDayton History
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier