Classic Dayton diner listed as endangered now for sale

A Dayton landmark that was recently listed on an architectural endangered sites list is now for sale.

The Diner on St. Clair is posted by the city of Dayton on the Gov Deals auction website.

Preservation Dayton recently published its list of the top 10 most endangered properties in the city in an effort to raise awareness of the city's cultural and architectural history. The Diner on St. Clair tops that list this year.

Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO The Diner on St. Clair made the 2026 list of the top ten most endangered properties in Dayton.

Preservation Dayton says the classic American diner with a stainless steel exterior began its life in 1955 as Bill's Diner located in Canton. It was moved to Downtown Dayton in 1988, according to the city, and was originally manufactured as a prefabricated roadside diner.

The city says a buyer will be required to use a licensed and insured transportation company to move it.

It now sits at 101 S. St. Clair St. The city of Dayton bought the diner and an adjoining property in 2025 for a planned Dayton Police Department Central District Station.

The auction ends on Nov. 30.

