Preservation Dayton list its top 10 most endangered properties and ways to save them

A local organization announced its annual list of the top ten most endangered properties in the city.

Preservation Dayton list aims to call attention to historic buildings and places that its members say contribute to Dayton's architectural and cultural heritage — but face an uncertain future.

The list of the most endangered properties in Dayton:

1. Diner on St. Clair/Power House

2. Dayton Daily News Building

3. First English Lutheran/Second German Baptist Church

4. Reynolds Mansion

5. Santa Clara Business District

6. Wright Factory Site

7. Michael Neil House

8. Van Deman Apartments

9. Pattern House

10. Leopold Rauh House

Alejandro Figueroa / WYSO All five hangars of the Wright Factory site were damaged by a fire in March 2023.

Mindi Wardell, secretary of Preservation Dayton, said in a statement that, “Every historic place carries a part of Dayton’s story. Our hope is that this list inspires conversations and partnerships that lead to preservation and creative reuse of these irreplaceable properties and sites."

Preservation Dayton said it wants residents, businesses, preservation professionals, developers, and public officials to learn about the potential of these properties and to make efforts to preserve them.