'It's too early to say' Wright brothers' airplane factory site future unclear after fire

The historic site on Third Street in West Dayton can be dismissed as any other abandoned factory. The building is surrounded by a rusty chain link fence, tagged with graffiti — the lot covered with gravel and dirt.

The west facing brick facade of the hangars is still recognizable. But a peek through the windows of building one, reveals the steel and wooden roof has collapsed and some of the original wooden window frames are also burned.

The Wright brothers' invention was the “genesis” of aerospace, the U.S. Air Force and commercial flight, said Dan Patterson, a local aviation historian.

“These buildings, the original part of these buildings, are gone. And Orville and Wilbur Wright were here. You can walk on their footsteps over here,” Patterson said. “And now what's original has collapsed. It’s a shame.”

He said the legacy of the Wright brothers in Dayton has been slowly drifting away. “It's just the way it is. There’s a lot of talk, but not much action.” Patterson said.

That’s because the Wright family home and one of their bike shops are no longer in Dayton, they were bought by Henry Ford and taken to Dearborn, Michigan in 1936. Then, the brothers flying school at Huffman Prairie was torn down. Orville Wright’s laboratory in West Dayton was also torn down in the 1970’s.

In 2021, the city demolished the brothers first bicycle shop, after the building was declared a nuisance. The brothers fourth bicycle shop still remains, after it was purchased and restored by the nonprofit Dayton Aviation Trail.

Patterson added that the Wright Company factory building is now one of the few remaining sites in Dayton that tells the story about how two brothers changed the way people travel. It was the first place in the world built to mass produce airplanes.

The two original hangars were built between 1910 and 1911. More than 100 planes were made there before Wilber Wright sold his stake in the company in 1915.

Wilbur and/or Orville Wright.



/ Library of Congress Front view of the Wright Company factory in 1911.

Eventually the site had a long, second life as a General Motors and Delphi plant until it closed in 2008. The city bought the 54-acre property five years ago for $1 million. The following year, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places — preservationists had lobbied for more than a decade to receive the special site designation.

“And then a lot of nothing happened. Until the fire” Patterson said.

Progress to redevelop and secure the factory has been slow.

Like many old industrial properties, environmental pollution needed to be remediated. So the city worked with the Ohio EPA on a $5 million cleanup of the brownfield. $3 million came from a state grant.

Todd Kinskey, Dayon’s director of the department of planning, says even though the site was remediated, the city was waiting on the Ohio EPA to move forward.

You get a status that tells you what you can and can't do there. And so we were cleared for redevelopment, but they still had to sign off on those things before they could move forward,” Kinskey said. “It took us between four or five months to get EPA approval to do the work we're proposing to do. So we really got slowed down.”

Some redevelopment has started — with the new $12 million Dayton West Branch Library. There’s also plans for a park with trails, and a plaza for retail stores and restaurants.

Urban Design Associates / West Dayton Neighborhoods Vision A rendering of the Wright Company Factory site looking southeast.

The plan was also to sell hangars one and two, which are the historic parts of the building most damaged by the fire, to the National Park Service for a museum. The federal agency manages portions of the site which include the two historic buildings, although it doesn’t own it.

Kendall Thompson, the Superintendent of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, said in 2018 the federal government earmarked $450,000 to purchase the two buildings. Although because of the environmental cleanup, there’s been a lot of paperwork to transfer ownership of the site.

“The cleanup process has taken quite a long time,” Thompson said. “And one of the things that the National Park Service does is very careful due diligence when we're talking about acquiring something and we don't want to saddle the American people with it, you know, an expensive problem.

Kinskey said the city was close to finalizing the deal. But that’s on hold now due to the fire.

“We just need to get more information about the building. We've already had a preliminary analysis from an engineering firm, but they were not able to get in the building,” Kinskey said. “And so I think we're very far away from knowing at this point what the final outcome is going to be.”

Thompson said the federal agency is waiting on more information to come out.

“The fire is definitely giving us pause. Since that building was largely an open space. I just don't know. It's too early to say what impact this is going to have.” Thompson said.

An internal city memo dated April 11 stated the city is still waiting on a final report from its structural engineering firm. The city is reviewing a draft plan on how to access the entire site to evaluate the property safely.

“A projection of which elements of the structure is premature at this time. Additionally, no preliminary damages estimates are currently available” the memo read.

The city is now ordering a nine-foot chain link fence to be installed around the building.

For now, the burned buildings sit there. Silently telling the story of two brothers from Dayton who decided to do the impossible.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.