Piqua company lands $2M grant, opens innovation center

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:03 PM EST
An interior shot of a brightly-lit advanced composite manufacturing production facility with clean concrete floors, moveable fixtures, overhead lift, and advanced tooling.
Hartzell Propeller
/
Contributed
The Hartzell Propeller Innovation Center

JobsOhio awarded a $2 million grant to Hartzell Propeller.

Leaders at the Piqua-based company committed to creating new jobs, keeping equipment and operations in the state, and matching the grant with its own money.

They have already invested $30 million in the facility and equipment, and plan to invest more than $10 million over the next five years.

In addition, the company just opened an innovation center that will include Hartzell carbon fiber propeller production, WhirlWind experimental and airboat propeller production.

The expansion will add more than 150,000 square feet to the current footprint.

Hartzell Propeller currently employs more than 350 people at its Piqua headquarters.

“The newest investment establishing Hartzell’s Innovation Center demonstrates how legacy suppliers are leading the charge in next-generation aviation and supporting Ohio's position as a leader in aerospace innovation and advanced air mobility," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
