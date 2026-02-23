Piqua company lands $2M grant, opens innovation center

JobsOhio awarded a $2 million grant to Hartzell Propeller.

Leaders at the Piqua-based company committed to creating new jobs, keeping equipment and operations in the state, and matching the grant with its own money.

They have already invested $30 million in the facility and equipment, and plan to invest more than $10 million over the next five years.

In addition, the company just opened an innovation center that will include Hartzell carbon fiber propeller production, WhirlWind experimental and airboat propeller production.

The expansion will add more than 150,000 square feet to the current footprint.

Hartzell Propeller currently employs more than 350 people at its Piqua headquarters.

“The newest investment establishing Hartzell’s Innovation Center demonstrates how legacy suppliers are leading the charge in next-generation aviation and supporting Ohio's position as a leader in aerospace innovation and advanced air mobility," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

