Ohio’s 988 Crisis Lifeline surpasses 1 million contacts since launching

Ohio’s 988 Crisis Lifeline has now reached more than one million contacts since launching.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched in July 2022 to provide 24/7 support for Ohioans experiencing mental health or addiction crises.

The number can receive calls and texts, or online chats are available 988lifeline.org.

The call centers are staffed by specialists trained to respond to mental health crises. They can connect individuals with resources in their communities.

They’re also able to connect young people ages 20 or under with mobile response and stabilization services for free in all 88 counties.