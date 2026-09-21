Ohio leaders push for Space Academy to come to Wright-Patt

Ohio leaders and lawmakers are pushing to establish the proposed U.S. Space Academy at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

It could be a total federal investment of $1 billion, U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno said while speaking at the Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum at Wright State University on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 28 creating a commission to advise him on establishing the academy, saying the country must prepare the next generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and military members.

"Space is a critical domain for American national security, economic growth, scientific discovery, and technological innovation. American superiority in space depends on the strength, skill, and character of those who explore, secure, and build the industries critical to it," the executive order said.

Kathryn Mobley / Staff U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Dayton), left, moderates a panel at the Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. The other panelists from left are Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert, Col. Tyson Wetzel and Cheryl Richmond, deputy director of NASIC.

Several states are competing to land the academy, such as Florida, Texas and Nevada. Proposals, called a request for information, that detail plans to host the school are due Oct. 26.

Moreno, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and leaders from JobsOhio, Wright-Patt and Wright State are among those assembling the application to build it at the Dayton base.

Ohio would need to contribute $300 million and a road would likely need to be built connecting Wright-Patt and Wright State.

This is a developing story and will be updated.