Storms brings flooding rains and strong winds to Miami Valley

The weekend ended with severe thunderstorms and floods.

Heavy rain fell in portions of the Miami Valley Sunday evening, prompting flood warnings in several counties. A portion of Marshal Road in Xenia was under a foot of water, while U.S. 68 south of Wilmington had water running across it from a nearby creek, while several roads in Washington Township were closed due to high water.

Kettering Police advised people via social media to stay off of the roads Sunday evening during the storms as high water was reported in many places throughout the city. A weather station in central Kettering reported nearly three inches of rain.

Jackie Wallace Vander Woude / Facebook A flooded backyard in Kettering on Schrubb Drive near the NCR golf course.

Strong winds brought down a tree across Mad River Road in southern Montgomery County.

In Bellbrook, several trees came down, and heavy rains closed a section of State Route 725 due to high water from the nearby Little Sugar Creek.

A tornado warning was issued for the Middletown area for radar-indicated rotation, but no tornado has been reported.

AES Ohio said at one time Sunday evening about 17,000 of its customers were without power due to the weather. More than 4,300 customers were still without power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

