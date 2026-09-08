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Clark County solar project denied request for a rehearing

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published September 8, 2026 at 9:34 AM EDT
Sloopy Solar would be one of several solar projects Chicago-based company Invenergy placed in Ohio.
Courtesy of Invenergy
Sloopy Solar would be one of several solar projects Chicago-based company Invenergy placed in Ohio.

After a controversial solar project in Clark County was rejected by state energy regulators, they’ve officially put their foot down on the decision.

Last month, the Ohio Power Siting Board denied Invenergy’s application to rehear the proposal to construct the Sloopy Solar project in Harmony Township

Sloopy Solar is a proposed 108 megawatt solar farm that would’ve spanned nearly 1,900 acres.

The board previously issued a decision on Invenergy’s application to construct the project in June.

The reasoning given then is that the project saw overwhelming public opposition, meaning it didn’t meet all the criteria to be approved.

The only remaining option for the company to appeal the decision is to bring it to the Ohio Supreme Court.
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Local & Statewide News Clark CountySolar Energy
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs reporter for WYSO. Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org
Phone: 937-342-2905
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley