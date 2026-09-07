A young immigrant's death compounds Springfield group's grief and resolve amid ICE enforcement

The tail end of a late summer storm rumbled across Springfield. Gusty winds quieted into an easy breeze, fewer rain drops fall and temperamental dark clouds lumber across the early evening sky, giving way to sunshine.

As if on cue, a medley of people gathered in Fountain Square across from the Marriott Hotel on Sept. 4. Quickly they filled the tiny space and spilled onto the grass leading to it.

For months, Springfield Neighbors United has hosted a monthly vigil to show support for the city’s Haitian immigrants.

"We do this in solidarity with people who are being deported and detained and disappeared by ice across the country," said the Rev. Michelle Boomgaard, a member of Springfield Neighbors United.

She said Friday’s vigil took on a more poignant feeling as many in attendance held handmade signs featuring a large red heart. Underneath, the name Pierre Damas Bel was spelled out. He’s a 20-year-old Haitian immigrant who died in a suspected suicide on Aug. 31, soon after ICE agents required Bel to wear a GPS ankle monitor in lieu of being detained. In a released statement, the Department of Homeland Security said it is not responsible for his death.

Susan Harrison was at the vigil and defiantly waved her sign.

"They're having to wear ankle monitors, which is tracking them for mass deportation and the fact somebody felt so distraught by it that they committed suicide by walking into the freeway,” Harrison said. “I think it's really important that we all stand together. These people have been part of the community, brought back vibrancy to Springfield."

Since the end of July, ICE has been sending letters to many of Springfield’s Haitian immigrants, requiring them to report to either their Westerville or Blue Ash offices. There they are interviewed, their immigration papers are reviewed and they can choose between wearing a GPS monitor or being immediately detained.

Marc Joseph / Contributed Images of Springfield Haitian immigrants wearing ankle monitors. The sign was held up at a vigil in Springfield on Sept. 4.

Many are comparing them to the shackles used during slavery. Because of this sentiment, local faith and community leaders are promoting a new campaign "‘Unshackle Springfield." They are urging national politicians to end the GPS ankle monitor program.

Marc Joseph, a Haitian community activist, said more and more of his clients are complaining about the monitors. He said one woman is in her 60s, has the monitor on her left leg, and he said a doctor’s report found she’s developed edema and psoriasis.

Marc Joseph / Contributed A photo shared at a Springfield Neighbors United vigil shows the left leg of a Haitian woman wearing an ankle monitor, which is causing dry skin on her leg, swelling and pain, according to Marc Joseph, who said the woman is one of his clients.

"Seeing an old woman like that in pain, she couldn't even walk that day. I felt destroyed inside of me when I saw her," Joseph said.

Joseph said the woman's physician recommended the monitor be removed and they gave the paperwork to ICE agents in Blue Ash, but he said ICE would not remove it.

During Friday’s vigil, attendees sang, repeated the names of Haitian immigrants who have been removed by ICE agents , lit candles and prayed.

Pastor Bernadette Dominique said the public support sends an encouraging message to her people and gives them hope.

"It means we are not alone,” Dominique said.

The evening sun bathed Fountain Square in a warm glow. Participants hugged, laughed and gradually dispersed.

Joseph said he and his countrymen are holding fast to their faith, they believe God will provide a pathway to safety despite the current actions by the Department of Homeland Security. At the same time, Joseph believes ankle monitors are not reflective of the ideals that attract immigrants to the United States.

"America cannot be this land where people cannot come anymore to find a dream,” Joseph said. “ They say they need to make America great again, but America was great. Now we need to save America.”

