DHS responds after Haitian student dies in apparent suicide

Several community groups in Springfield, Dayton and in Columbus are memorializing a 20-year-old Springfield Haitian immigrant who died by suicide this week.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Pierre Damas Bel came into the United States in March 2024 through the CBP One app.

He lived in Springfield with his parents and two younger brothers.

Last month, DHS required Bel to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Monday morning, he died after stepping in front of another vehicle in an apparent suicide. His death is still under investigation.

In social media posts, Bel said wearing the ankle monitor made him feel humiliated. Bel also said he couldn’t play soccer while wearing the monitor.

DHS told WYSO that the agency is aware of Bel’s death. In an email the agency said "Any attempt to blame ICE for the death of Pierre Damas Bel are FALSE."

The agency reiterated all non-U.S. citizen immigrants have the option to self deport.

"They can self-deport through the CBP Home app. Eligible participants receive a government-arranged flight home and a $3,000 check," said an ICE Spokesperson.

According to the U.S. State Department, terrorist violence and violent gang activity happens frequently in Haiti and the department advises citizens that it is not safe to travel to the country.