Air Force Museum to close for emergency exercise on Sept. 9

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have a one-day shutdown to perform an emergency response exercise with museum personnel.

Emergency response agencies from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and nearby communities will participate in the exercise on Wednesday, Sept 9.

And there’s a heads-up for those living or traveling near the museum who may notice emergency vehicles and an increased presence of security and emergency response personnel.

Traffic delays in the area are likely.

The day-long closure will affect on-site operations of the Air Force Museum Foundation, the Museum Store and Attractions and the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Those agencies will return to normal operations at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10.

