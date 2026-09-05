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Air Force Museum to close for emergency exercise on Sept. 9

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published September 5, 2026 at 9:58 AM EDT

 

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have a one-day shutdown to perform an emergency response exercise with museum personnel.

Emergency response agencies from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and nearby communities will participate in the exercise on Wednesday, Sept 9.

And there’s a heads-up for those living or traveling near the museum who may notice emergency vehicles and an increased presence of security and emergency response personnel.

Traffic delays in the area are likely.

The day-long closure will affect on-site operations of the Air Force Museum Foundation, the Museum Store and Attractions and the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Those agencies will return to normal operations at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10.

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Local & Statewide News Air Force Museum
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney