Some Dayton residents look to grassroots groups to reduce gun violence

Dayton city leaders continue urging residents to play active roles to help reduce gun violence in their neighborhoods.

Recently, many gathered at a town hall focused on public safety, reducing gun violence and the youth.

Building relationships with young people

During a public safety presentation to Dayton City Commissioners, Police Chief Eric Henderson explained between Jan. 26 until May 26, Dayton police officers responded to 152 shootings.

The department didn’t return calls from WYSO News requesting how many of these shootings resulted in death. Meanwhile, some residents are exploring more grassroots options.

In May, he and several others spoke during Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss’ town hall focused on strategies to reduce gun violence.

Sean Walton, Sr. is a Dayton community activist. He said at the root of some of the violence involving young people is they feel isolated and don't know how to connect with others, especially those who are doing positive things.

"Build relationships with young people, a simple thing like waving as you drive past," Walton said. "The constant wave every day that opens up the door to ask questions, to have dialog, and sometimes to redirect."

In the audience at Belmont High School, more than 100 adults and teens described how gun-violence negatively impacts their community.

"Get involved in some particular way"

Despite this reality, 17-year-old Danaye Dortch is hopeful.

"I lost a cousin to gun violence about a year ago and I feel like only the youth can make a difference," Dortch said. "Youth can try and want better for themselves, try to want to impress themselves and not anybody else."

Henderson also urges people to support community groups working to address social issues, as well as to continue telling his officers when they see a problem in their neighborhood.

Meanwhile, community activist Walton, Sr. describes another way residents can help.

"Get involved in some particular way. Support people who are already doing the work," said Walton, Sr. "Then three things people can do. They can donate their time, their talent, or their treasure."