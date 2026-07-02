Air quality alert issued for Miami Valley for July 3-5

An air quality alert has been issued for the Miami Valley for the the Fourth of July weekend.

The alert is from July 3 to July 5 for all areas of Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

Western U.S. wildfires and fireworks are expected to create high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

The Air Quality Index forecast is 101, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Any reading at 101 or higher is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as older adults, babies and children, and anyone with respiratory and cardiac diseases, and people who take certain medications.

According to MVRPC, the general public is not likely to be affected and for most people, it is OK to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less strenuous activities.

People can help reduce air pollution by refueling their car in the evening, limiting gas-powered equipment like lawnmowers, and mowing in the evening or after the alert is over.