Moraine holds first Flag Day event, retires American flag during commemoration

This weekend, Flag Day celebrations took place across the country, and here in the Miami Valley.

This year celebrations took on special meaning as America prepares for its 250th anniversary in July.

The City of Moraine held its very first Flag Day celebration Saturday on the lawn near the city administration building. A small crowd gathered to hear opening remarks from Mayor Teri Murphy.

Moraine Councilman Mike Daugherty recited the American Flag’s history.

“The current 50 star flag was adapted in 1960 following Hawaii’s admission to the State of Union," he said. "Today it remains the longest serving version of our flag. For nearly 2 1/2 centuries the American flag has stood as a symbol of freedom, sacrifice, unity, and hope.”

Moraine police and fire officials presented a retired flag which was then burned according to proper etiquette. Local residents also turned in flags for proper disposal.

As required by congress, President Donald Trump continued the traditional declaration of June 14t as Flag Day, and this week as National Flag Week.

