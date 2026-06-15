Homefull returns to Springfield to provide emergency shelter

The Dayton-based nonprofit Homefull has returned to Springfield to fill a gap in emergency housing.

This comes after the city's sole provider for homeless shelters, Sheltered Inc., filed for bankruptcy and shut down in May.

Homefull’s new emergency homeless shelter has been operating out tof he former fire station five on Commerce Road since May 22. This date aligned with the scheduled closure of services from Sheltered Inc., continuing services to those in need.

Logan Cobbs, director of community development for Springfield, welcomed the nonprofit to the community.

"Obviously, this was a really big need and really a concern for many community members," Cobbs said.

Before this partnership, Springfield was actively searching for a way to fill the housing void left by Sheltered Inc. That included temporary funding to maintain operations while they searched for a replacement.

"The city did provide some stopgap funding to allow the shelter to remain open through some of our coldest months here in Ohio," Cobbs said.

'A really strong partner'

Homefull’s emergency shelter began operations on May 22, with limited services only for individuals and families who were served through Sheltered Inc. for the first 30 days.

“Their experience and track record and willingness to serve Springfield residents made them a really strong partner as we work to ensure continuity of services for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

While Homefull is opening this new shelter in the city, it is not the first time the nonprofit has served unhoused populations in the area.

It had a history of providing emergency shelter in Springfield before an emergency vote to fund its Executive Inn shelter failed two years ago.

"In 2024 the city commission did not renew a contract with Homefull. So they exited the community at that time," said Cobbs.

With its return to the city, Homefull's new shelter will be paid for through multiple sources including a one-year contract with the city, providing $853,758.

Just under $400,000 was provided by Clark County Commissioners through their Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.

“Those funds will help ensure that people experiencing housing instability have access not only to a safe place to stay but also the resources and support needed to move forward toward long-term stability," said Cobbs.

Cobbs said Homefull will expand services to the entire community once hiring and training has been completed.

"There's a couple of additional steps that they have to take to be able conduct intake, including additional trainings and hiring so that's where they are currently," Cobbs said."They will soon begin offering services throughout the community sometime this month."

Cobbs said the former fire station has recently been used for governmental operations, making it a good location for a quick and smooth transition to sheltering those in need.

Homefull did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

All In Clark County

This entire project is also part of the All In Clark County Plan, in partnership with United Way, the city of Springfield and the county.

It is an outline for the county, working to create a sustainable community for the "well-being and prosperity of all, today and into the future."

"We'll be looking at everything from current providers to current funding sources to national best practices and where are we currently, then where we want to be" said Cobbs. "The consultants that we're working with, Element Consulting Group, will really create a plan specific to Springfield. So I hope this time next year we're having, you know, really different discussions on where exactly we wanna be."