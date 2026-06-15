Dayton meets Chicago with the Guardians Of The Groove album

Seven years after their last collab, Flight From Chicago, legendary Dayton rapper Picket Fence has once again teamed up with Chicago-based rap producer Cudda Mack for a new album, Guardians of the Groove.

The LP is a great combo of Picket Fence’s left of center but distinct word flow and Cudda’s somewhat surreal but exceptional boom-bap. The two make a great team. The rap verses and the raw sounds complement each other very well. You can hear their alchemy in songs like “Universal Throne”, “My Rhyme In Space”, and "Move” (my favorite cut on the album). The album also features a real who’s who of Dayton based rappers/rap figures (Cooley The Curator, Eklypz Period, Chete Blaque, etc.) who all drop standout verses and appearances on the LP. If you’re a fan of Dayton-based rap music, you’ll love this album.

My recommendation? Listen to this album. Today. It’s available on Bandcamp. If you are a “head”, this album is a welcome return to the diggin’ in the crates lo-fi vibe that made you fall in love with rap music and hip-hop in the first place. You won’t be disappointed with Guardians of the Groove. The Midwest is in the house.