Montgomery County homelessness is down but leaders say funding changes could stop progress

Recent data shows a downward trend in homelessness in Montgomery County.

But local leaders are worried that could change because of funding cuts and shifting federal priorities.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making sweeping changes to how it funds services especially for the chronically homeless.

For decades one of the main ways for helping chronically homeless people has been to offer permanent housing with social services on site. There are more than 1,400 apartments like this in Montgomery County and they are in high demand.

But in November, HUD announced it wants to cut more than half of its funding for permanent housing assistance. Instead, the Trump administration wants more people receiving temporary housing with work or addiction treatment requirements.

Local leaders are working on a strategy to respond. But County Commissioner Carolyn Rice is still worried.

“No matter how creative and how collaborative we are, that there will be people today who will be unhoused for no other reason except that the policy is changed and that emphasis is changed,” she said.

Reported homelessness in Montgomery County was down nearly 13% this year, according to the 2026 Point-in-Time count.

Jessica Jenkins, director of Montgomery County Human Services Planning & Development, said the county is dedicated to maintaining critical services as much as possible.

“We do know that with the policy shifts, there is an emphasis on time-conditioned or short-term as opposed to permanent interventions, and so we're really thinking about how we best identify those that would benefit from those types of interventions and best matching those opportunities with those that need them," she said.