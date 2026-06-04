Homelessness down in Montgomery County for third year in a row

Reported homelessness in Montgomery County was down nearly 13% this year, according to the 2026 Point-in-Time count.

That count found 571 people experienced homelessness on Feb. 6, the day of the count, county leaders said Wednesday. That included 83 people who were unsheltered.

Annual data for 2025 also reflects a 17% decrease in households experiencing homelessness.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice credited the decline to a network of organizations working together effectively.

“It takes everyone to do this,” she said. “This is not Montgomery County alone. We're just kind of like the umbrella organization that helps to convene, and everybody has their specialty.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to count unhoused people, both sheltered and unsheltered. Congress uses the national when determining federal housing and shelter funding.

The 2026 total was 26% lower than in 2023, when 771 homeless individuals were counted.

For the unsheltered count, volunteers searched across the county at known and possible locations. They also identified individuals at area meal and services sites who indicated they were sleeping in an unsheltered situation.

The sheltered count included individuals and families sleeping in emergency shelters.

Nick Hrkman / Staff A makeshift grill under US-35 in downtown Dayton.

A number of misconceptions exist about homelessness, county leaders said.

Laura Berger, grants coordinator and continuum of Care Lead for Montgomery County, said historically, more than half of the people who enter the homelessness system are out within seven days.

“The majority of the people who are experiencing homelessness are experiencing it in a rare and brief way,” she said. “Those are people who just need a little support for a couple of days.”

Rice also suggested ways for those looking to assist the homeless.

"If you're called to volunteer at the House of Bread, or your local church, or at a food pantry, and develop relationships with people, it breaks down those misconceptions," she said. "When you get personally involved in that way, not only are you helping, but you're beginning to break down those misunderstandings."

Montgomery County has a resource guide on its website for those at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The Helplink 211 program is also available for those who need assistance with non-emergencies by dialing 211 or calling 937-225-3000.