Flood assistance is available after heavy rains hit Clark County

Assistance is available for residents of Clark County in recovering from flooding that closed roads, damaged homes and that prompted several rescues of stranded residents.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief are partnering to offering flood recovery assistance.

The Springfield News-Sun reported multiple families have had to be rescued from their homes as floodwaters swept through the area.

There were multiple road closures in Clark County with Clark County Engineer John Burr reporting Haddix Road, Selma Pike and Spangler Road were all still closed on Thursday morning.

“There was tons of high water everywhere … There’s going to be ponding with soil conditions and the way it rained yesterday,” Burr said to the Springfield News-Sun on Thursday.

Flooding and high water levels have been reported across the region after heavy rains persisted through the week.

Clark County residents that are returning to flooded homes are being encouraged to proceed with caution.

Mold can begin to grow within 24 to 48 hours and floodwaters may contain sewage, chemicals, fuel or other dangerous contaminants that could be harmful to people.

Miranda Grooms / Contributed Flooding on Selma Road in the Pitchin area of Clark County on Wednesday, May 27.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and CDC and Prevention said residents should dry structures as quickly as possible to avoid long-term mold and structural damage. Wet drywall, insulation, carpeting and furniture may also need to be removed for health and safety.

If residents notice any electrical systems and appliances have been exposed to floodwater, they should also have them inspected before use.

Those wishing to repair their own homes are encouraged to use gloves, boots, eye protection and masks during cleanup.

Victims of flooding should document all damage with photographs as records of cleanup expenses for insurance purposes.

Clark County EMA is working with local, state, nonprofit and volunteer partners to assist residents in finding recovery resources.

“Flood recovery can be overwhelming for families, especially in the first several days after the water recedes,” said Michelle Clements-Pitstick, director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency. “We are grateful for the partnership with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and their willingness to assist our residents during this difficult time. Our goal is to connect those impacted with available resources and support as quickly as possible.”

To receive cleanup assistance, residents can contact

Clark County EMA directly at 937-521-2177 or by email at ema@clarkcountyohio.gov.

If there is no answer residents can leave a message with their name, address, number and a description of their needs.