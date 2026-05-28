Dayton nonprofit that provides 'Meals on Wheels' and more plans to close this summer

Since 1956, Senior Resource Connection has served seniors and disabled residents across the Miami Valley and Montgomery County, such as personal care, transportation, and daily hot meals through Meals on Wheels.

However, in a press release to WYSO, Board of Directors Chair Rachel Gut said the nonprofit is ending operations. The closing is expected to be in July.

“After several years of operating deficits, the Board recognized that continuing operations without sufficient resources could ultimately jeopardize service quality and stability,” Gut said.

Gut also noted rising operating costs and insufficient long-term funding influenced this decision.

Doug McGarry, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging, said his organization contracts with Senior Resource Connection for congregate meals, care coordination, personal care services and for about a thousand freshly made hot meals delivered Monday through Friday. McGarry described this service as vital especially for those living alone.

"The fact that they are hot meals for individuals who are unable to prepare their own meals and that they (the meal deliverers) see the consumer on a daily basis and make sure they are safe and there isn't an emergency," McGarry said. "So we could be 'life-saving' in that sense."

McGarry says federal dollars from the Older Americans Act pay for the majority of these services. Now he’s meeting with the Senior Resource Connection to figure out what group can step in to continue hot meal deliveries and home checks.

