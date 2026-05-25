Business group pushes to turn dream of new economy along Salem Avenue into a reality

The Salem Avenue Business Association, also known as SABA, is sharing its vision for the revitalization of the corridoe.

Earlier this month, West Dayton residents and stakeholders gathered for the unveiling of a map illustrating potential spots for new small businesses, eateries, arts and entertainment, and medical offices.

Steve Makovec is a member of SABA. He said a Wright State University study found evidence the community can support new economic growth along the Salem Avenue Peace Corridor.

"When you got as far as a three mile radius around Salem and Grand avenues, then it was in excess of $300 million per year being spent outside the area," Makovec said. "The data is there, which is amazing that we can support a revitalization of the community."

Cherelle Gardner is executive director of CO-OP Dayton. It’s an incubator for community owned businesses. She said the community is still struggling after the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital.

Thus, Gardner stressed the new development must be led by local residents.

"If the decisions are made by the people who live here, the people that work here ... then we can create sustainable businesses that will be rooted in Dayton for the long term, because we care about the resource being here and not trying to make people who don't live here rich," Gardner said.

Moving forward, Makovec said the business association is actively sharing development options with West Dayton residents, encouraging entrepreneurs to invest in the area and urging city leaders to integrate some of their ideas into larger city-wide initiatives.

