3 Songs You Have To Hear: May 25, 2026

On the lookout for some new things to check out? You’re in the right place, it’s 3 Songs You Have To Hear! Summertime is on the way in our corner of the world (those higher temps earlier this week an unmistakable indicator), which means that alongside events populating calendars and agendas all over, even more new music to hear is emerging from points across the musical world! From things to chill to or things to remind you (for better or worse) of the state of modern life, here’s some fresh new tracks to take a listen to:

“Yassify Me” by Telehealth

As a noted Devo devotee, I’m always on the lookout for folks keeping the spirit of one of Ohio’s greatest exports alive (Nashville’s Snooper for example), and Seattle’s Telehealth most certainly fits the category. Their Sub Pop label debut Green World Image, is a rapid fire blitz of commercial jargon and modern culture hellscape all sloganified (yassified even!) and presented to you just in time to start a new subscription or hit “allow all cookies.” “Yassify Me” features a fascinating, super low budget music video with improvised dancing by Seattle artist Beck Harbine, a sight that shouldn’t feel too out of the ordinary in today’s “filming content anywhere in public” world. Invest now in Telehealth™!

“Tocando” by Helado Tropical

A new duo that feels like it already should’ve existed (but thankfully does now), Helado Negro and Reyna Tropical are combining their forces this year as Helado Tropical, with a self-tilted on the way and a debut single in “Tocando”. If you’ve heard music from either of these artists (extremely likely if you’ve listened to WYSO/Novaphonic in the past 5 years), then you know exactly what to expect here, and it is exactly as good as you’d think. Just in time for summer heat to be on the horizon, let the laid-back, lightly psychedelic sounds of Helado Tropical take you away at your leisure.

“Introit / Prophecy at 1420 MHz” by Boards of Canada

Major musical events come in many shapes and sizes, but all with high anticipation, and a new album on the way from Scottish electronic icons Boards of Canada is certainly one of those instances. The elusive pair will issue Inferno, their first album in 13 years, next week, and the sole sample available (two tracks, “Introit” and “Prophecy at 1420 MHz”) show a little bit of old and little bit of new in their hazy, downtempo sonic world. If hearing the album for the first time in a crowd’s of interest to you (as we encourage you to explore music together here, we definitely endorse that!), might I point you to an album listening party on Friday May 28 at Skeleton Dust Records , where alongside hearing the new album in full, local electronic artists Isicle, No, and Moonlit Clouds have sets on deck, with visuals on hand from SOS Lightshow. A combination show/listening party feels like exactly the right thing to do to celebrate new music from BoC, here’s your calendar reminder!

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