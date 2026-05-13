A Dayton festival is trying to save LGBTQ+ lives, one painted rock at a time

NCCJ’s annual Pride Rocks festival is returning to Levitt Pavilion Dayton on Saturday, bringing together thousands of people for a day focused on LGBTQ+ suicide prevention, mental wellness, and community connection.

What began six years ago as a small gathering of 25 high school students painting rocks with messages of hope has grown into a large community festival expected to draw around 4,000 attendees this year.

Organizers said the event was created in response to disproportionately high suicide rates within the LGBTQ+ community and to create a space where people feel supported and seen.

The free event will feature more than 130 vendors, live music, food trucks, mental health resources, and interactive rock painting activities. Participants are encouraged to paint colorful rocks with affirming messages that can later be shared throughout the community.

Pride Rocks is about creating a sense of belonging and reminding people they are not alone, said Lake Miller, NCCJ program director.

“If you are someone who knows someone who may need these services, show up,” Miller said. “If you're someone who is an ally for someone who may need these services, show up. And if you are somebody who is struggling yourself, come through and connect with people because hope is real. And you don't have to go through this alone.”

Pride Rocks will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Anyone struggling can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or call the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386.

