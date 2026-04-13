City of Xenia and Central State continue negotiating annexation proposal

The city of Xenia will extend utility services to Central State University through May.

The two entities have been in long-time negotiations over the issue. The city wants to annex the school’s Wilberforce campus.

The Xenia city council agreed to provide water and sewer services to CSU through this academic year so as to “ensure the student experience is not adversely impacted by the ongoing negotiations concerning future service delivery to the campus.”

CSU's spring graduation is May 15, 2026.

Councilman Wesley Smith said this move will save Central State money because they will no longer pay a surcharge for utility services. At the same time, annexation will increase Xenia's income tax base and generate more revenue for city coffers.

"They're in our community. They shop, they live, they thrive in Xenia, and we want to welcome them as a partner," Smith said. "The best way for them to be served by the city would be through annexation."

According to Smith, one key issue being debated is identifying the responsible party for updating and maintaining the school’s aging water and sewer infrastructure.

"We're not sure exactly what the state of condition is of the infrastructure at Central State, so we would want to be very careful to work with them just to make sure that it's safe for the university and for the students who attend there," Smith said.

The city isn't willing to accept the financial costs necessary to upgrade the university's water system, he said. Instead, because the public school is state property, Smith believes the responsibility falls on the state.

Additionally, Smith said Xenia is concerned about other areas of the school.

"We provide fire and EMS services. So we need to make sure all of the buildings are sound and safe," Smith said. "To ensure they have the right equipment in there in case of an emergency."

CSU leaders have submitted their most recent version of their terms for accepting annexation into Xenia. Although, in the past, school leaders have rejected annexation.

WYSO reached out to Central State for comment. But at the airing of this story, they haven't responded.

Council members said they continue to be optimistic about finding a solution that results in CSU becoming a permanent resident entity.