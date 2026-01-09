Xenia gives Central State extension on utilities, hopes to annex university

The city of Xenia wants to annex Central State University.

Part of the motivation for this effort is the cost of city services to the school.

The city of Xenia gave a temporary 90-day extension of water and sewer services to Central State University while they work out "a permanent solution."

According to city leaders, the university historically has been delinquent on utility payments and had operational deficiencies related to water systems, fire alarms, and EMS coordination, "some of which have negatively affected the city’s infrastructure and emergency response resources."

Last year, Central State paid a little under $1 million to the City: $318,377.20 for water, $426,536.17 for sewer.

At one time, the university operated its own water treatment facility but more than a decade ago, it closed the plant.

Also since 2012, the city has provided fire and EMS services to the campus. The table below shows the frequency of crews on campus in 2025 responding to specific calls.

In 2025, CSU paid Xenia $185,115 for fire and EMS services.



Address

EMS Responses

Fire Alarm Activations

Other Fire Responses

Totals by Address

1400 Brush Row Rd.

66

90*

24

180

1309 Campus Dr.

2

24

2

28

1345 Campus Dr.

2

0

0

2

1447 Campus Dr.

7

15

0

22

1218 Shorter Dr.

1

5

1

7

Totals by Type

78

134

27



The table below reflects the frequency of Fire/EMS crews on campus in 2024 responding to specific calls.

*1309 and 1345 Campus Dr. were not used in 2024.



Address

EMS Responses

Fire Alarm Activations

Other Fire Responses

Totals by Address

1400 Brush Row Rd.

111

166

10

287

1309 Campus Dr. *

-

-

-

0

1345 Campus Dr. *

-

-

-

0

1447 Campus Dr.

4

9

1

14

1218 Shorter Dr.

0

7

1

8

Totals by Type

115

182

12





The table below reflects the frequency of Fire/EMS crews on campus in 2023 responding to specific calls.

*1309 and 1345 Campus Dr. were not used in 2023.



Address

EMS Responses

Fire Alarm Activations

Other Fire Responses

Totals by Address

1400 Brush Row Rd.

92

153

25

270

1309 Campus Dr. *

-

-

-

0

1345 Campus Dr. *

-

-

-

0

1447 Campus Dr.

5

9

1

15

1218 Shorter Dr.

0

1

0

1

Totals by Type

97

163

26





Additionally, the school uses the city's dispatch services, something its been doing for decades according to city leaders. Last year, CSU paid $57,500 for dispatch services.

Because the school is 3.7 miles outside Xenia’s incorporated area, it’s also paying a 50% surcharge on those utilities.

Meanwhile, Xenia and Central State as well as the Ohio Department of Administrative Services are talking about potentially annexing the campus into Xenia to lessen the school’s financial challenges. These talks have been ongoing for years.

In late 2024, the state put Central State on fiscal watch because of maintenance problems, increased expenses and extensive financial issues. It’s now working with state monitors to create a financial recovery plan.

Xenia touts benefits of annexation

City leaders said annexation will mean lower water and sewer service fees for CSU. Additionally, the city’s fire department will fold school and dorm buildings into its regular maintenance schedule.

At the same time, annexing Central State’s main campus will boost Xenia’s income tax revenue.

Per the city’s finance department, the school’s payroll will be subject to the city’s 2.25% income tax. Annually, that will add $748,000 into city coffers.

