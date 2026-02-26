Central State's faculty union responds to layoffs at the university

The Advance Ohio Higher Education Act requires public universities and colleges to eliminate programs that have had fewer than five graduates per year over a three-year period.

As a result, Central State University plans to lay off several faculty and staff.

One professor said those remaining are worried.

Genevieve Ritchie-Ewing is associate professor of sociology and anthropology and one of Central State University’s 109 faculty. She’s also the university’s chapter president of the faculty union, the American Association of University Professors.

"As faculty we contend that we're necessary for the educational welfare of the students and losing as many faculty as we are, will be a negative impact," Ritchie-Ewing said.

Last week via email, Central State leaders notified 16 faculty members their contracts will not be renewed, ultimately reducing the faculty number to 88. Also, an unverified number of staff were advised of their dismissal.

Ritchie-Ewing fears in the long run, layoffs will do more harm than good, especially for freshmen who don’t have strong study skills.

"One of our selling points as a small university is that close student-faculty connection," Ritchie-Ewing said. "Small class sizes. A lot of attention to students. Much of our student population have difficult academic backgrounds, so they often need a lot of attention."

But the more work that's placed on the remaining faculty, the less attention professors can give students, she said.

"And our concern is that will lead to more students leaving the university. And if we can't keep our enrollment up, then the university has no chance of surviving" she said.

Most of the cuts are in the humanities. Professors are expected to receive benefits and pay through August.

