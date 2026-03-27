Trotwood approves plans for Wawa at Salem Avenue intersection

Trotwood will soon be home to a new Wawa convenience and fuel store.

The Trotwood Planning Commission approved development plans for the station at 2555 Shiloh Springs Road, which officials said marks a significant milestone in their efforts to attract commercial investments in the area.

The 1.21 acre-site is at a highly visible intersection of State Route 49 and Shiloh Springs Road, formerly home to the Taste location and other general businesses.

Mayor Yvette Page said in a written statement that this development could be important to the community's continued growth.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome Wawa as they become part of Trotwood’s business community,” she said. “This project reflects continued interest in our city and supports our vision for growth, job creation, and expanded amenities for our residents and visitors.”

This project is building on recent economic development in Trotwood as the city continues to push redevelopment efforts.

Chad Downing, executive director of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation, said in a written statement that this project fits within the city's broader economic development framework.

“The attraction of Wawa reflects Trotwood’s intentional and coordinated economic development strategy — one that prioritizes the attraction of industrial employers, the growth of commercial corridors, and the expansion of quality housing opportunities,” said Downing.

While no additional project information or construction timelines have been released, Trotwood said they will share those details as they become available.

This comes after Huber Heights announced the upcoming opening of Ohio's first Buc-ee's near the I70 interchange on Ohio 235.

The massive, chain service and gas station's grand opening will take place on 6 a.m. April 6, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon.

Other cities take a step back

The prospect of opening new gas stations is not as popular in other cities including Centerville.

The city recently passed stricter zoning rules for new gas stations and small box stores, making it harder to build new establishments within city limits.

Applicants now must go through two public hearings, one with the city’s planning commission and another with the city council.

The new policy also invites residents living within 500 feet of a proposed gas station to the planning commission's public hearing. But all residents would be welcome to attend and voice their concerns at the first of two public hearings.

Centerville's City Planner Ian Vanness said this change will allow the city planning commission and city council to vet any proposals while they move forward with their new comprehensive plan titled “Centerville Forward.”

"We felt because of the comprehensive planning process that we were in the middle of, that it was a good time to hit pause, let us develop and approve our comprehensive plan," he said.

The city was also in an ongoing legal battle with Sheetz over a proposal for a new station on Far Hills Avenue.

The gas station had a contract to buy the former site of the Elsa's South Restaurant and Cantina which Centerville's panning commission initially voted in approval of in August 2023.

The city council later voted unanimously to reverse the decision, claiming the proposal was inconsistent with existing, surrounding properties and neighboring businesses expressed concerns about the safety of opening a 24-hour convenience store in the area.

That decision was reversed a year ago by the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The judge said that council members "overstepped" when they voted against the Centerville Planning Commission’s recommended approval.

According to Centerville's communications director, Kate Bostdorff there have not been any new gas stations within city limits for at least seven years.