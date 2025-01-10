© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Court reverses Centerville City Council’s decision on new Sheetz

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:54 PM EST

The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court reversed the Centerville City Council’s decision to reject construction of a Sheetz on Far Hills Avenue.

According to court documents, the judge says the council members overstepped when they voted against the Centerville Planning Commission’s recommended approval of the station in 2024.

The council initially denied the project due to concerns from the neighboring Epiphany Lutheran Church and Bethany Village retirement community.

The organizations expressed apprehension about the safety of a 24-hour station, convenience store and restaurant opening up.

WYSO previously reported about how gas station chains have been rapidly expanding in Ohio and the Dayton region. As of June, in the Dayton region alone, at least 20 Sheetz stations have been built recently or are proposed for development.

But these big developments come with a cost. They use farm land or other open space to build on, and potentially increase traffic and pollution.
Local & Statewide News
Shay Frank
Shay Frank was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Before working at WYSO, Shay worked as the Arts Writer for the Blade Newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In addition to working at the paper, she worked as a freelancer for WYSO for three years and served as the vice president of the Toledo News Guild. Now located back in the Dayton area, Shay is thrilled to be working with the team at WYSO and reporting for her hometown community.
See stories by Shay Frank