Court reverses Centerville City Council’s decision on new Sheetz

The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court reversed the Centerville City Council’s decision to reject construction of a Sheetz on Far Hills Avenue.

According to court documents, the judge says the council members overstepped when they voted against the Centerville Planning Commission’s recommended approval of the station in 2024.

The council initially denied the project due to concerns from the neighboring Epiphany Lutheran Church and Bethany Village retirement community.

The organizations expressed apprehension about the safety of a 24-hour station, convenience store and restaurant opening up.

WYSO previously reported about how gas station chains have been rapidly expanding in Ohio and the Dayton region. As of June, in the Dayton region alone, at least 20 Sheetz stations have been built recently or are proposed for development.

But these big developments come with a cost. They use farm land or other open space to build on, and potentially increase traffic and pollution.