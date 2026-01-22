It's getting harder to build a gas station in Centerville

The city of Centerville has launched stricter zoning rules for new gas stations and small box stores.

To open one of these businesses, applicants now must go through two public hearings: one with the city’s planning commission and another with the city council.

Any resident living within 500 feet of a proposed gas station would be directly invited to the planning commission's public hearing. But all residents would be welcome to attend and voice their concerns at the first of two public hearings.

Hitting pause

Centerville's City Planner Ian Vanness said this change comes as part of the city’s new comprehensive plan titled “Centerville Forward.”

Construction of new gas stations started booming in the Dayton area right around 2024 when the city was working on the plan.

"We felt because of the comprehensive planning process that we were in the middle of, that it was a good time to hit pause, let us develop and approve our comprehensive plan," he said.

In June, they hit pause by temporarily banning new stations.

That temporary pause has now been replaced by the new, stricter rules for building new gas stations.

After a public hearing with city council, the council will vote to approve or deny the proposal.

According to Vanness, the stricter zoning rules are based on community feedback.

In addition to public hearings, new gas stations within 150 feet of any residential lot won’t be permitted to operate between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and may only have one driveway per street.

"The more driveways you have in a close proximity, the greater probability there is for vehicular accidents," Vanness said. "It also detracts from the pedestrian experience, whether you're a pedestrian or a cyclist on the sidewalk, because you have more interactions with vehicles."

Sheetz legal battle

The city has also been in an ongoing legal battle over a proposal put forth in 2022 to open a Sheetz on Far Hills Avenue. Sheetz had a contract to buy the former site of the Elsa's South Restaurant and Cantina.

Centerville's panning commission initially voted in approval of the project in August 2023 but the city council voted unanimously to reverse the decision.

The council claimed the proposal was inconsistent with existing, surrounding properties and neighboring businesses expressed concerns about the safety of opening a 24-hour convenience store in the area.

But only a year ago, the city council's decision was reversed by the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The judge said that council members "overstepped" when they voted against the Centerville Planning Commission’s recommended approval.

Centerville has appealed this ruling with the Ohio Supreme Court.No new gas stations have been proposed since the new rules went into effect, Vanness said.

"We have eight existing fueling sessions within the city of Centerville, but we also have eight fueling stations within close proximity," he said. "I believe it was within a thousand feet of the corporate boundary."

There have not been any new gas stations within city limits for at least seven years, according to Kate Bostdorff, Centerville communications director.