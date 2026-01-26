10-day skills training program aims to close Western Ohio's manufacturing skills gap

Ohio is in the midst of a “talent shortage,” meaning there are more open job positions than there are unemployed persons able to fill them.

In an effort to meet this demand, a new manufacturing training program will launch this spring. Applications for it are now open.

It’s called the Manufacturing Skills Sprint. The spring offering will run from April 6 through April 17.

Over 10 days, 16 participants will learn foundational skills in machining, automation and controls, and engineering technology from Sinclair Community College instructors.

“These programs are in-demand programs that both Sinclair and the EWC are consistently hearing that they need talent,” said Tony Ponder, Senior Advisor for Academic and Workforce Alignment with the Employers’ Workforce Coalition, which is leading the initiative.

The EWC formed under the umbrella of the Dayton Foundation in 2023 “to increase the participation, retention and migration” of regional workforce talent, Ponder said.

The coalition’s research shows Ohio has about 60 workers available for every 100 open positions in the state. In Southwest Ohio, Ponder said the talent shortage could escalate to 60,000 unfilled positions by 2030. Job seekers and employers alike share one major issue, according to Ponder: a lack of connection to one another.

“We work here in the region to develop strategies that can hopefully address that problem,” Ponder said.

The focus of the skills sprint is on manufacturing because of its projected growth in Western Ohio. Ponder said they are connecting with community-based organizations like Daybreak and the Montgomery County Office of Re-entry to connect with adults that would benefit from workforce training.

“Many of these organizations are already working with clients, but through our relationships that the EWC has, how can we support their efforts and help them get their clients connected to a training opportunity that will potentially put them on the pathway to earning a living wage?” he said.

Other program partners include Sinclair Community College, Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education, the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association, with funding from the Charles L. Shor Foundation.

Those selected for the program will be taught robot safety, CNC programming and blueprint reading, among other professional skills.

Dani Heeter, director of Sinclair’s Office of Work-based learning, said “sprinters” will get to interview with employers for apprenticeships. They will also be given the chance to earn the Certified Manufacturing Associate credential.

“It made great sense for us to look at something like this boot camp and make it as robust as possible for students, knowing that it's not just the student experience but it's also knowing that this is an opportunity for those students to then move into the workplace once they've actually been able to see what it looks like through work-based learning,” Heeter said.

At the completion of the free program, participants will receive a $500 stipend.

Through the skills sprint, they want to raise awareness of opportunities in these sectors, Ponder said.

“There are good paying jobs available right here in the Dayton region that an individual can do without necessarily a four-year degree, but with a one-year certificate or an associate degree,” Ponder said.

Applications are due by March 16, but it’s recommended to apply early. Ponder said another skills sprint is planned for June.

For more information about the Manufacturing Skills Sprint, contact Dani Heeter at dani.heeter@sinclair.edu.

