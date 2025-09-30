Metal recycling, manufacturing and AI: Wright State receives $3M grant to show they can collide

Two Wright State professors have received a big grant to investigate how AI can transform metal recycling and manufacturing. The university hopes to be a national leader in this developing concept.

They call it "recyclofacturing." Sean Banerjee and Natasha Banerjee were awarded nearly $3 million last month from the National Science Foundation for this idea. This is the second-largest NSF research grant that Wright State has ever received.

The idea is to create a system for people to request specific parts from a dashboard of multiple recycling plants.

If a plant has the raw material, a trained worker can fabricate the scrap metal into the needed shape and dimensions. The product design will be created by a trained AI model developed by the research team. Undergraduate and graduate students will assist them during the four-year grant period.

Scrap metal can come from old household items such as refrigerators, washing machines and grill lids.

“Traditionally, what would happen is [the scrap metal] might get crushed at the recycling facility and perhaps sent overseas for further processing,” said Natasha Banerjee, associate computer science professor.

Her husband and fellow researcher Sean Banerjee said this is their third semester teaching computer science at Wright State, after moving from New York state as professors at Clarkson University.

Ohio’s history as a manufacturing hub informed their transition to the Miami Valley. So far, they've communicated with the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association.

“So our move here was strategic,” Sean said. “It was to come to a place where we can get access to recycling plants that can engage with us, manufacturers [of] all scales."

Natasha said AI-trained robotic arms installed at these sites will also assist the effort. The devices will be equipped with a camera and audio system to listen to worker commands and assess workers’ needs.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO Natasha Banerjee (pictured in white and blue shirt) works with students to demonstrate a model of a robotic arm that can assist recycling plant workers in selecting parts.

They’ll also integrate augmented reality and workforce development into the project.

“When a person wears an… augmented-reality headset, how the knowledge that is provided in the AR space can benefit the worker in performing a welding or an assembly task,” Natasha explained.

“Getting that training [before] these techniques are deployed in the workforce—let's say in the recycling plant or even in a manufacturing environment — then [they’ll be] mission ready."

Wright State University will be the leading institution for the research, but they’ll have the help of additional schools, including Santa Clara University, Chapman University and Clarkson University.

The Banerjees are in the process of procuring equipment to kick off their research. According to Sean, they’re in this project for the long-haul.

“Our vision is we come up with the blueprint at the end of the four years, [and] we make it public. [If] anyone wants to pick it up, they can pick it and they can realize this, whether this is [in] Ohio…at the U.S. scale, or beyond.”

The hope is that this network can revitalize small manufacturers in the U.S., Sean said.

