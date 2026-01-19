Clark County passes resolution to oppose 1,900-acre solar energy project

Developers want to move forward with a 1,900-acre solar project in Clark County, but many neighbors don't want it to be built. That’s why the county commission unanimously passed a resolution publicly stating its opposition to the development.

This comes a little less than a month after the project developer, Invenergy, applied to the state board for approval of its Sloopy Solar project.

“The Board of County Commissioners of Clark County, Ohio hereby finds and determines that the Sloopy Solar Project…is incompatible with the general health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Clark County and is not consistent with the preservation of agricultural land, the rural character of the affected area, and existing local land use planning and development patterns,” the resolution reads.

The 180 megawatt solar energy project is 300 acres bigger than first proposed. It would span 1,900 acres in Harmony Township – the size of more than 1,400 football fields.

Invenergy is also planning to pursue a payment in lieu of taxesagreement with the county, which is estimated to create over $33.9 million in payments to three local school districts and over $12.5 million for Clark County over the life of the project.

But money isn't everything, Clark County Commissioner Charles Patterson said, making the resolution the best move.

“To me, it comes down to land use and land owner's rights. I understand landowners rights — that's what I've heard over and over again about why we should support solar,” Patterson said. “That's only taking into account the landowners who would profit from it, not all the surrounding landowners who would be affected by it.”

As of May last year, Invenergy made agreements with seven area landowners to lease their land for the project.

Sloopy Solar’s application

In the application that Invenergy submitted to the Ohio Power Siting Board, there have been some changes to project details since the developer first shared plans. Other than size, differences include an extra 100 feet of boundary separating the project from neighboring land, the creation of a local project office, and a commitment to not install solar panels on leased land surrounding Plattsburg Cemetery.

Some residents have said they worry about glint and glare from the solar panels, harm to property value, and negative ecological effects. In its application, Invenergy put together reports assessing these topics.

In a statement, Director of Development at Invenergy Ryan Van Portfliet said the company is aware of the county commissioners' resolution.

“The project has incorporated multiple considerations from the local community into our proposed plans and garnered the support of adjacent and nearby residents, local economic development and organization leaders, and small businesses,” the statement reads.

“We will continue our focus on local engagement to be a responsive community partner to Clark County throughout the OPSB’s robust review process.”

The company estimates the project would spur hundreds of new jobs. But Patterson questions how much the county would actually benefit.

“My understanding is — and I'm not arguing with what the company says —but there are very few full-time permanent jobs that would come from this installation. And of course, being at the edge of Clark County would be no guarantee even that a Clark County resident was ever employed. While there may be a few jobs created, we don't know who benefits from those jobs,” Patterson said.

According to Invenergy’s application, Sloopy Solar would create 231 new full-time jobs in Clark County during its construction, and 27 new long-term jobs in Clark County for the project’s duration.

Next steps: 'We will have to see how things go'

Last September, Clark County commissioners approved a two-year ban on utility-scale solar and wind energy projects in its townships and unincorporated areas.

However, the Sloopy Solar project isn’t subject to this ban because of prior agreements Invenergy made with Ohio’s regional grid operator, PJM.

Patterson said that limits the county's ability to stop the project.

“We don't really know what the Power Siting Board is going to do or say with this. And so what happens is now moving to the next stage and we will have to see how things go,” Patterson said.

In the resolution, it states the county has the option to request to be an intervening party in the case. This comes with additional authority in the application review process, such as the ability to appeal . But Patterson said the commission isn’t currently taking that step.

“It means hiring an attorney and spending a lot of money, which we don't believe it's appropriate for the commission to be spending the public's money in that way,” he said.

The Ohio Power Siting Board has the final say on the project’s approval. But a county commissioner and township trustee can be appointed to the panel making the final decision. A vote hasn’t been scheduled yet.