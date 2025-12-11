Dayton plans to issue $2.6M to help repair around 80 homes and apartments

The city of Dayton will commit $2.6 million to the Dayton Home Repair Revolving Loan Program.

This money will come from the existing income tax approved in Issue 6, which is a 0.25% earned income tax approved by voters in 2024.

The program will go to repair about 80 owner-occupied homes and small multi-family rental properties in the city.

In 2026, the forgivable loans will be available only in Welcome Home Ohio neighborhoods (Madden Hills, Fairview, Dayton View Triangle and Wolf Creek).

In the remaining years the program will operate citywide

Repairs will be limited to structural and exterior needs, and they must have received a “poor” rating in the Dayton Housing Survey.

Priority will also be given to households earning 80 to 120% of the Area Median Income.

The city said to watch for future communications from the city and Dayton and CountyCorp regarding loan applications and other essential information.