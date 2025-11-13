New Ruskin Commons uplifts elementary school, community

Ruskin Elementary School has what Jan Lepore-Jentleson described as a new "front door."

"A center, concrete plaza with two walkways headed into it from Xenia Avenue, and then one walkway that leads directly into Ruskin school, said Lepore-Jentleson, the executive director of the East Dayton Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Ten years ago, the group bought a dilapidated convenience store on Xenia Avenue opposite the school.

Now, a wrought-iron fence borders the new Ruskin Commons. It has decorative pillars and lights, along with newly planted trees and space for flower beds.

It also features a colorful mosaic of leaves spelling the word "HOPE" in eight languages. Lepore-Jentleson said revitalizing this space is also revitalizing residents.

1 of 3 — HOPE.jpg The new Ruskin Commons features a colorful mosaic of leaves spelling the word ‘HOPE’ in eight languages. This plaza is opposite Ruskin Elementary School. Jan Lepore-Jentleson / Jan Lepore-Jentleson 2 of 3 — Blue leaf.jpg Jan Lepore-Jentleson / Jan Lepore-Jentleson 3 of 3 — Light Blue.jpg Jan Lepore-Jentleson / Jan Lepore-Jentleson

"Having a visual and positive community anchor in the neighborhood really engenders that feeling of pride and feeling of place that where I live is a good place to be," Lepore-Jentleson said. "I think this kind of success generates future kinds of successes."

She also said parents can use this plaza for student drop-offs and pick-ups, reducing morning and afternoon congestion outside of the elementary school. Area residents can also use the space for community gatherings.

"A place where the community can come together and enjoy. We’ve got electric, we’ve got water," she said. "If we want to put a little band out there and people come and enjoy music, we can do that."

The Ruskin Commons project cost about $240,000. The City of Dayton paid for it with its federal ARPA funds and Community Development Block grants.