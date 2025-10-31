Jefferson Twp. starts teacher pay at $38k. A new levy is needed for recruitment, says superintendent

Jefferson Township Local Schools has a 1% earned income tax levy on the November ballot. Leaders said it will generate millions of dollars the district needs to keep quality teachers.



It would run for three years and each year it would generate just under one million dollars per year for the district. Superintendent Rusty Clifford

said most of these funds would go toward salaries and other general operating expenses. The district, which serves 250-255 students, has a projected budget around $8.5 million. Last year, it was $8.3 million.

"Earned income tax is only tax on wages and salary. So if you are not earning a wage or a salary, then this does not affect you," Clifford said. "If you're on pension, if you're in social security, any of those, you're not impacted by this."

In November 2008, the passage of an emergency 0.5% earned income tax levy secured some money for the district. But that was the last new money.

Another levy attempt

Last May, Jefferson Township voters



rejected a 1.5%, ongoing earned income tax.

It would have brought in $1.4 million per year for the schools.

According to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, about 31% of voters approved the levy, while 69% opposed it.

Clifford said passage of this new earned income tax levy will help him keep quality teachers.

"We are a farming community. And right now, farmers are up against it. So we understand that, but we are equally up against it. Thirty-four years, new money only once."

"Our starting salary here at Jefferson Township is $38,764," Clifford said. "The starting salary of (teachers in) those other districts is probably an average of at least a minimum $45,000."

According to Clifford, recently his teachers elected to not seek raises.

"Our teachers just this past spring in negotiations they agreed to a three-year contract with zero percent raises for three years, knowing that they already have the lowest average schedule of all the 16 districts," said Clifford. "They love our kids. They love what we're doing. They love the mission and the focus and what we are about. But we need to be able to and continue to attract and retain teachers."

Multiple levies

However, he noted this is a challenging time to ask voters for money. Jefferson Township voters will also see a 6.0 mill road and bridge levy on the November ballot.

It will fund maintenance, resurfacing projects and other improvements.

If passed, the levy would annually generate about $661,534.

According to the township's website, the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $210 per year based on the County Auditor’s appraised value.

This is roughly $17.50 per month to support road maintenance and winter safety efforts.



On May 8, 2001, Jefferson Township voters passed the last road levy.

According to the latest state report card, the district improved from 1.5 stars to 2 stars. Blairwood Elementary moved from two stars to 2.5 stars. And the Jefferson Junior Senior High School is listed as proficient, advancing from 2 to 3 stars.

Also, the district now offers high school band and agricultural education programs.

