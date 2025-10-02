Dayton's historic courthouse open for public, private events

In Montgomery County, the old courthouse, located at Third and Main Streets in downtown Dayton, is now a rentable venue.

Built in 1847, this historic space is one of the nation’s best surviving examples of Greek Revival architecture. The limestone building is modeled after the Temple of Hephaestus in Athens, Greece.

Since being renovated, it was a favored venue during the 2025 Spring Parliamentarian NATO event.

The building features a high-ceiling vestibule, a central rotunda, two conference rooms, seating for up to 100 guests and it’s near Courthouse Square, dining and other attractions.

Information about making a reservations can be found on the Montgomery County website.

