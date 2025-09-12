© 2025 WYSO
Dayton Children's to host emergency preparedness drill

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT
Dayton Children's Hospital from Ohio State Route 4
Jason Zhang
/
Wikimedia Commons
Dayton Children's Hospital from Ohio State Route 4

The Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System will hold a full-scale emergency preparedness drill at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Saturday morning.

There will be a mock mass casualty scenario at Kiser Elementary School with simulated gunshots, explosions and actors in heavy makeup to portray injured students. Some actors will also simulate severe injuries that could occur during a mass casualty scenario.

“It’s become increasingly important to be prepared for the unexpected and the unimaginable,” said Mark Moore, chief security officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital in a written statement. “It’s essential we practice real-world scenarios to test our processes, skills and collaboration with community agencies. That way we will always be ready to respond quickly and effectively for our community.”

Community members can expect increased traffic and police presence at Dayton Children’s main and south campuses for the drill through the early afternoon. Officials said patient care will not be affected during this time.

The scenario has been designed to simulate a real-world emergency to help evaluate and strengthen response protocols from the hospital, police, fire and EMS.

It will also test how effective the Hospital Incident Command System is and enhance coordination between local EMS, fire, police public health and hospital partners.

Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
