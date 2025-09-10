Fairborn City Council opens the door to marijuana sales in 2026

Fairborn could soon join the 43 other cities in Southwest Ohio that have one or more marijuana dispensaries.

Ohio has 165 marijuana dispensaries, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

On Sept. 2, city council members approved a resolution allowing one recreational marijuana retail location. The vote was 6-to-1, with Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick casting the dissenting vote.

The council also voted to extend the moratorium on the sale of marijuana until Dec. 31. During this time, city staff will determine how to zone the dispensary.

They will also revise the city’s codified ordinances and zoning code, while also crafting restrictions for the operation of the facility.

City spokesperson Emily Gay said these steps are necessary to ensure public safety and protect the neighborhood character while also allowing space for a marijuana dispensary.

Southwest Ohio counties that currently have marijuana dispensaries as of September 2025 include:



Butler: 5

Clark: 2

Clermont: 4

Fayette: 1

Greene: 1

Hamilton: 17

Miami: 2

Montgomery: 7

Warren: 4

Eventually, the Fairborn City Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the requested permit for the proposed dispensary.

Then the City Council will hold its own public hearing before voting on whether or not to approve the operation.

This process typically takes 90 to 120 days.