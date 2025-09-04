PSA Airlines announces layoffs as Dayton headquarters move to North Carolina

Layoffs are coming for an airline as it relocates its Dayton headquarters.

PSA Airlines announced in January that it will move its corporate operations to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company says all employees have been offered jobs at its new location, according to a recent letter sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

But anyone who refuses to move will lose their job. The company says it expects about 157 workers to be affected as a result of the move.

The first wave of layoffs for those who don’t transfer to North Carolina will begin Oct. 29. Additional transfers or layoffs will occur on Dec. 29, and throughout next year and 2027.

PSA has said it will continue to operate its maintenance, repairs and overhaul facility in Dayton.

PSA is a subsidiary of American Airlines, and its staff often work American-branded flights.

