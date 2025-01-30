PSA Airlines to move headquarters from Dayton to Charlotte

PSA Airlines of the American Airlines Group announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Dayton to Charlotte, North Carolina.

WCNC Charlotte reported that the airline takes 180 daily departures from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and many team members are based there.

President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, Jeff Hoagland said in statement that he understands that this selection was not a competitive process and staff will be well positioned for job opportunities in the region.

"PSA’s MRO facility will remain here, continuing to employ hundreds of people and their flight service will not be disrupted," he said. "The Dayton Region continues to grow its aerospace manufacturing ecosystem at the Dayton International Airport, and PSA will continue to be part of that."

The airline said it is inviting all 350 of its PSA team members in Dayton to transfer to Charlotte and they have until the end of April to decide.

The airline reported hiring about 1,200 team members annually, including crew members and it expects to increase that number through 2025 and 2026.