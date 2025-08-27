Kindred Hospital Dayton celebrates grand reopening of inpatient behavioral health unit

Kindred Hospital Dayton celebrated the grand reopening of its 46-bed inpatient behavioral health unit (BHU), which is under new leadership and has all new staff.

The behavioral health unit provides psychiatric treatment and therapy to adults in Dayton and surrounding communities seeking care for various mental health conditions and symptoms.

The hospital unit also is placing a new emphasis on providing care to active military members and veterans by designating a private space on the third floor for these patients. The space helps meet a need for a community that has a significant military population with the presence of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to a news release from Kindred Hospital Dayton.

The BHU has also enhanced its ability to accept patients in need of emergency admission due to a mental-health crisis, who may be referred by health care professionals or law enforcement officers whose only previous option may have been to take at-risk individuals to nearby emergency rooms.

“For individuals who are struggling, choosing inpatient care is a courageous step toward recovery,” said Reginald Lee, CEO of Kindred Hospital Dayton, in a news release. “At Kindred, our patients are welcomed into a safe, supportive environment designed to promote healing.”

The BHU offers 24-hour psychiatric treatment and crisis support for mental health issues with physician oversight.

According to Kindred Hospital Dayton, caregivers provide medication management, individual therapy, recreational therapy, group counseling and more for patients struggling with a variety of mental health conditions, including severe depression, thoughts or actions of self-harm, co-occurring mental health and substance-use disorders, severe anxiety, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The BHU accounts for nearly half of the patient beds at Kindred Hospital Dayton, which also has 51 beds for long-term acute medical care for medically complex patients.

The newly reopened behavioral health unit is now being led by Megan Knotts, director of behavioral health clinical services.

“At Kindred Hospital Dayton Behavioral Health Unit, we are here to be a facility that meets the needs of the community that were not previously being met, in terms of mental health services,” Knotts said in a news release. “We are excited to reset that bar and maintain a high standard for our community.”