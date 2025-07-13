© 2025 WYSO
Bowling Green grad and Lebanon native lands a Superman movie credit

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published July 13, 2025 at 8:48 AM EDT
Jay Boyden '23, Josh Newberg '22 and Jimar Curry '23 pose for a photo on the set of "Superman," the new film on which all three are credited. (Contributed photo)
Jay Boyden '23, Josh Newberg '22 and Jimar Curry '23 pose for a photo on the set of "Superman," the new film on which all three are credited. (Contributed photo)

If you stick around for the credits at the new Superman movie, you'll catch a Bowling Green State University graduate and Lebanon native who helped make the film happen.

Josh Newberg is credited in the movie as a set production assistant. He helped with lighting, sets, background, and other tasks that go into the making of a film.

He was recommended to one of the assistant directors by someone who had worked with him before. Newberg also worked on the films The Bikeriders, and Alto Knights.

Newberg is a 2022 graduate of Bowling Green with a bachelor’s degree in film. He is a native of Lebanon, Ohio.

Two other Bowling Green grads, Jay Boyden and Jimar Currey, also worked on the new Superman film.
Mike Frazier
