Bowling Green grad and Lebanon native lands a Superman movie credit

If you stick around for the credits at the new Superman movie, you'll catch a Bowling Green State University graduate and Lebanon native who helped make the film happen.

Josh Newberg is credited in the movie as a set production assistant. He helped with lighting, sets, background, and other tasks that go into the making of a film.

He was recommended to one of the assistant directors by someone who had worked with him before. Newberg also worked on the films The Bikeriders, and Alto Knights.

Newberg is a 2022 graduate of Bowling Green with a bachelor’s degree in film. He is a native of Lebanon, Ohio.

Two other Bowling Green grads, Jay Boyden and Jimar Currey, also worked on the new Superman film.

