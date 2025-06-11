Remains of WWII soldier missing for 81 years buried with honors at Dayton National Cemetery

The remains of a World War II soldier who was killed in action in 1944 were recently identified, repatriated and buried at the Dayton National Cemetery.

U.S. Army Pvt. James G. Loterbaugh of Roseville, Ohio, died in battle near Strass, Germany, after his platoon became separated. He was reported missing in action.

In September 2024, Pvt. Loterbaugh’s remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency through DNA and anthropological analysis.

He was interned at the Dayton National Cemetery earlier this month.

Three generations of relatives attended, according to the Dayton VA Medical Center.

His name is inscribed on the Walls of Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, which now displays a rosette, signifying he has been accounted for.

