Remains of WWII soldier missing for 81 years buried with honors at Dayton National Cemetery

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published June 11, 2025 at 5:21 PM EDT
Dozens turned out to pay final respects to a WWII Army soldier who had been missing for 81 years. U.S. Army Pvt. James Loterbaugh of Roseville, Ohio, was killed in action in Germany in 1944.
Dayton VA Medical Center
The remains of a World War II soldier who was killed in action in 1944 were recently identified, repatriated and buried at the Dayton National Cemetery.

U.S. Army Pvt. James G. Loterbaugh of Roseville, Ohio, died in battle near Strass, Germany, after his platoon became separated. He was reported missing in action.

In September 2024, Pvt. Loterbaugh’s remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency through DNA and anthropological analysis.

He was interned at the Dayton National Cemetery earlier this month.

Three generations of relatives attended, according to the Dayton VA Medical Center.

His name is inscribed on the Walls of Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, which now displays a rosette, signifying he has been accounted for.
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
