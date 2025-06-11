© 2025 WYSO
Kettering Health says essential services back to normal after cyber attacks

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
Kettering Health's heart center building, pictured from the outside looking up at the four story building
Kettering Health
Weeks after a cyber attack brought down its computer system, Kettering Health says its essential services are back up and running.

Several key services provided by Kettering Health are back to normal.

The health care system said in a news release that surgery, imaging, retail pharmacy, MyChart, and phone lines have returned to normal operations, three weeks after a major cyber attack.

Kettering Health also said it’s confident that security measures and employee training will help prevent future risks to its information network.

It is still investigating what if any data may have been compromised by the May 20 incident that brought down its systems.

Kettering Health stated it will inform anyone that may have been affected and may offer fraud protection and credit monitoring services.
