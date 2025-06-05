© 2025 WYSO
Ransomware group believed to have caused Kettering Health cyber attack

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published June 5, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
Kettering Health's heart center building, pictured from the outside looking up at the four story building
Kettering Health

Kettering Health has released a statement that the ransomware attack that took down their tech operating systems last month was likely launched by a group called Interlock.

Further reporting from the Dayton Daily News indicates the group claims to have stolen “941 gigabytes of data, which includes more than 730,000 files.”

Those files may include “identification cards, payment data, financial documents” and other information.

The May 20 attack caused widespread disruption of Kettering Health services.

The health care system says it has since "eradicated" the ransomware and “all systems have been secured.”

Security enhancements have also been put in place and still other measures are being taken.

You can get updates on the outage and patient care at ketteringhealth.org.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
