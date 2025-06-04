Dayton Dragons plans new event center, 'most significant investment' since ballpark first built

The Dayton Dragons have unveiled plans for a new 5,000 square-foot Dragons Diamond Club Event Center at Day Air Ballpark.

The center will be the first of its kind in the Water Street District and will have panoramic views of the baseball field downtown.

“As we celebrate 25 seasons of Dayton Dragons baseball, it’s incredibly exciting to look toward the future with the addition of the Dragons Diamond Club,” Robert Murphy, Dragons President, said in a statement.

The building's new addition will cost a total of $6 million, including a new batting cage on the ground level. Construction is expected to be completed by fall of this year for the space, which will have capacity for 200 seated guests.

“This is about more than just expanding the ballpark,” Murphy stated. “It’s about creating new ways for people to connect, celebrate, and make memories in the heart of our city. One of our goals as an organization is to bring more people downtown. We can’t wait to share what’s coming.”

An additional 110 premium outdoor seats with 60-inch round tables will be installed on the second level of the stadium.

Dayton Dragons The 5,000 square-foot Dragons Diamond Club Event Center is pictured under construction at Day Air Ballpark.

The project also includes adding a 98” HD TV display, high-speed wireless internet and access to the field's 7-story-high HD videoboard for showcasing company logos, messages or event visuals.

It will also provide access to a 360-degree HD LED display, including outfield boards, fascia, and home plate displays.

“This project represents the most significant investment in Day Air Ballpark since our original build,” Murphy. stated “And it’s designed to meet a growing need in downtown Dayton for a truly exceptional event space. We’re proud to continue building on our legacy of bringing people together."

Groups hosting private events can also rent the space during the off-season and away-game homestands.

It will be equipped to host weddings, corporate meetings, holiday parties, fundraisers, private dinners, galas, proms and more.