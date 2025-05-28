Garden kits with seeds, starter plants given out at Dayton-area mobile food bank stops

Five Rivers MetroParks is working with The Foodbank to offer garden-to-go kits at mobile distributions.

These kits are designed to help people pad their pantry with fresh produce this spring.

"So the Garden To Go kits have seeds and seedlings in them and we know that it's not going to solve world hunger, right? Like that's not that's not necessarily the aim that we're going for," said Kaitlyn Lowry, education coordinator at possum Creek Metro Park with Five Rivers MetroParks. "But the hope is that we can give people tools to be empowered in growing their own food and empowered in their food choice."

The program started during the pandemic to continue offering MetroParks' garden outreach during lockdown. It now thrives as Five River MetroParks has built connections with community partners.

"We started putting these garden to go kits together, tested it out with The Foodbank and it kind of just stuck with the Foodbank too," she said. "We knew that we were going to be reaching people who really need it and each kit includes information on how to grow things as well ."

More than 750 garden kits were created for this round of distributions. They include 12 kinds of seeds to use in visitor's own gardens or share with the community.

"I think a lot of times we want to feed people, put food in people's bellies and give them the tools for that which is great. But also feeding people's souls is really important too."

Lowry said they’ve already given away about half of the kits.

“The hope is to just increase peoples access to food and increase their ability to choose what kind of food they’re making and growing themselves,” she said.

The garden kits include marigold and zinnia flower seeds, which Lowry said also offer beauty and a boost for pollinators.

Shay Frank / WYSO Five River MetroParks receives their starter plants from Mile Creek Farm at a discounted price for distributions

Tomato, pepper and basil starter plants are also offered from Mile Creek Farm during mobile distributions.

Lowry said this program allows MetroParks to empower members of the community when it comes to their food choices.

“We want to meet people where they’re at as opposed to just expecting people to come to our parks,” she said.

Over the years, visitors to the mobile distributions have expressed how helpful the Garden To Go program has been in their own lives.

"This woman said that she grew everything and they turned out beautifully — [some] people say that they might have struggled with this plant or that plant but are pretty excited and still want to learn and grow things," Lowry said. "We've had people also say, 'Oh, I can't grow anything, I kill everything. And I don't know, I've never done it before.' And the beauty of this program is it's free."

Five River MetroParks also has plans for future garden programs including the Pick Your Own Program at Possum Creek MetroPark.

"We're starting that in July from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and that program, you sign up for it online," Lowry said, "It's $15 and you can come out, you pick the produce that's in season that we've got on written down on our cute little chalkboard and then also pick your own flowers too."

Lowry said they also have resources for community members who need extra help funding program visits at any of the Five River MetroParks.

"We also have the access to nature grant which we're trying to encourage people to look into and sign up for," she said. "And it's a great way to get reduced fees for our programming."

